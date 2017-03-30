Coast Guard Rescues Two Hikers Along Eel River

Two hikers stranded along the Eel River near Island Mountain on Tuesday were rescued by the Coast Guard early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the hikers were sightseeing along the river when both of them became disoriented and lost after sunset. A team of local ground responders attempted to reach the hikers but were withheld by the river flow and rapids.

A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay was able to hoist both hikers to safety at approximately 12:20 am. One of the hikers was reportedly experiencing symptoms of dehydration at the time of rescue but, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were no injuries.