Coast Guard Responding to Sunken Barge Near Bay Bridge

The Coast Guard is responding to a sunken barge just south of the Bay Bridge, authorities said Friday morning.

A cleanup is also underway and responders are preparing for up to 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 300 gallons of lube oil that may have spilled into the Bay.

Coast Guard crews are receiving help from the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response. No shorelines or wildlife impact has been reported, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.