NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has sold his San Jose home for $3.075 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kaepernick, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, purchased the Silver Creek property for $2.7 million two years ago. The quarterback was initially asking for $2.895 million.

The gated two-story house spans nearly 4,600 feet and features four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The property, which is 22,000 square feet, also includes a bar, waterfall swimming pool, jacuzzi, entertainment room, and renovated kitchen, according to the listing.

Kaepernick made headlines this past season for protesting alleged police brutality and racial oppression by refusing to stand during the National Anthem.