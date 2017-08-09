Workers have pulled a massive crane off a Campbell house where it landed on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind plenty of damage.

Crews from King Crane, contracted by PG&E, were replacing a power pole in a Sondra Way backyard when it toppled, landing on a residence's roof and a fence just before noon. The crane is a 2011 Link-Belt registered to Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., according to Department of Motor Vehicle records.

No injuries were reported, but PG&E and Cal/OSHA say they will investigate the crane contractor.

The crane was extended by an estimated 200 feet when it tipped over. Crews spent more than 12 hours, using two other cranes to upright the one that had collapsed. It was loaded onto a large truck sometime after midnight.

A number of people who live in surrounding houses had to be evacuated during that removal process. It remains unclear when they will be allowed to return home, if they haven't already.

Aerial footage of the scene showed substantial damage to at least one home's roof. PG&E said two homes were damaged. .

RAW VIDEO: Crane Falls on Roof in Campbell

Resident Betsy Perry said her shed was one of two hit by the crane. She heard it come crashing down.

"It didn’t hit the house, but it was a huge boom crashing noise like I had never heard before," she said. "Before it happened, I wasn't concerned at all because they said, 'We do this all the time.'"



PG&E said 26 customers went without power Tuesday afternoon. The power had been shut off before the repair work began, police said. PG&E crews were at the scene working to restore power.

One neighbor who works in construction was puzzled by the move to extend a crane that large through a neighborhood for one power pole.

"It was overextended," resident John Franks said. "You can only reach so far with a crane, and if the weight shifted the wrong way, it's going to go down."

Police were uncertain of what caused the crane to topple and said the incident is being investigated. King Crane did not respond to requests for comment.