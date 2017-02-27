The president of a San Jose Little League organization was fatally stabbed near a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning, marking the sixth homicide of the year in the South Bay city, according to police. Kris Sanchez reports.

One day after learning that a beloved president of a local little league organization was stabbed to death near a downtown nightclub, a San Jose community on Monday continues to mourn the loss.

Officers early Sunday arrived to the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina, located at 83 S. Second St., and found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound, police said. The Eastridge Little League Facebook page later identified the victim as 35-year-old Frank Navarro, who was working at the establishment as a security manager when he was stabbed.

Little League President Remembered After Fatal Stabbing Near Downtown San Jose Nightclub

Navarro was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

More than 300 people Sunday night attended a vigil at the Little League baseball field where he was a coach, a friend, a leader and a father figure to so many young athletes.

"He was just an all around genuine good guy, looking for the best for everybody looking for the best in his kids to keep them out of trouble, keep them off the streets," Navaroo's uncle, Eric Velo, said.

Aside from his time coaching Little League athletes, Navarro also coached football and baseball at Overfelt High School, according to the Facebook page. He was described as helping "many youth stay on the right path."

For two hours Sunday night, people shared stories of how Navarro would make sure the field was in pristine condition, drive kids to games and help them with school work.

"He made sure I stayed on my feet, kept my grades up," said John Bueno, of San Jose. "I didn't come from a great home, and he was always there for me."

Police do not yet have a motive or other information surrounding the stabbing, but San Jose police are investigating the death. Later Sunday, they detained two persons that they say could be suspects in the killing. Navarro was allegedly stabbed by an underage person who was trying to enter the club with a fake ID.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Barg and Detective Smith with the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.