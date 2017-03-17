Concerns Over Yellow-Tagged Homes in San Jose Flood Zone

More concerns are growing in the Coyote Creek flood zone. Some are saying the yellow-tagged homes should be red-tagged because of health concerns. Damian Trujillo reports.

More concerns are growing in the Coyote Creek flood zone.

Some are saying the yellow-tagged homes should be red-tagged because of health concerns.

Homes that are yellow-tagged mean restricted access to the building. But critics say the contamination inside homes are so dangerous, the buildings should be red-tagged.

Crews on Friday were cleaning asbestos from a home on 20th Street. The home was not yellow- or red-tagged.

"That's a scary set of circumstances," resident Amanda Hawes said.

Hawes' neighbors were hit by floodwaters. Hawes also is an attorney and said every home should be inspected for asbestos, mold and lead before people are allowed inside.

Video More Bad News for Troubled Millennium Tower

"This really is a public health issue and the public representatives need to step up," Hawes up.

The city said repair crews need to get inside the homes to repair and decontaminate. A red tag would not allow that, officials said.

Video SJ May Declare Shelter Crisis in Wake of Historic Flooding

The city has also been referring victims to clean up companies, some of them nonprofit.

Residents in the flood zone are set to give a walking tour to state, city and county leaders Saturday. Nearly 140 homes in the city remain yellow-tagged.