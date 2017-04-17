Concord BART Station Slated to Link with Popular Plaza

Crews perform preliminary work ahead of a project in Concord designed to link the local BART station and Todos Santos Plaza. (April 17, 2017)

Crews in Concord on Monday will break ground on a multimillion dollar project designed to link the local BART station with a popular city plaza.

Roughly three city blocks separate the station and the Todos Santos Plaza, which is known for hosting community festivals and music in the park, but the two locations will soon be linked together via a raised sidewalk, bike lane and revamped landscaping, according to officials.

The $6.5 million project, which is funded by Proposition 1B, Measure J and BART funds, is expected to be completed by summer of 2018, according to officials.

Groundbreaking for the project will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.