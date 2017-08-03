Sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping in Concord on July 6.

Police on Thursday released the sketch of a man suspected of trying to kidnap a teen girl as she was walking on a Concord street last month.

The attempted kidnapping happened on July 6 at about 2:45 p.m. on Laguna Street near Ellis Street, police said.

The girl, 16, was walking alone when a man in a car drove by, turned around and then parked. The driver then got out and approached her.

As he spoke to her, he grabbed her arm and then tried to forcefully pull her towards his car. The victim, however, fought back by kicking and punching the suspect, causing him to eventually let her go, according to police.

As the girl ran away, the man drove off, heading toward Detroit Avenue. The girl immediately told her parents and they called police.

The man was described as a Hispanic man, between 35 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He had an unshaven appearance and wore glasses along with a blue hat and buttoned up collard shirt.

His vehicle was described as a 4-door gold or beige American made sedan, similar to a 2000 Buick LeSabre, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or a similar incident is asked to contact the police Special Victims Unit at (925) 671-3020.