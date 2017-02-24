Concord police shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked a 10-month-old boy.
At 4:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Fremont Street for reports of a pit bull that mauled a child. When officers arrived, police said the dog confronted them in a threatening manner and they opened fire.
The dog, a family pet, was killed.
The boy suffered cuts to his forehead and body. His injuries are considered not life-threatening. The child was transported to Childrens Hospital in Oakland for treatment.
Officials said the child's mother was also bit on her hand.
No other information was immediately available.
