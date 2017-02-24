Concord Police Shoot, Kill Pit Bull After Dog Attacks 10-Month-Old Boy | NBC Bay Area
Dog Shot After Attacking Boy in East Bay
Concord Police Shoot, Kill Pit Bull After Dog Attacks 10-Month-Old Boy

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Concord police shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked a 10-month-old boy.

    At 4:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Fremont Street for reports of a pit bull that mauled a child. When officers arrived, police said the dog confronted them in a threatening manner and they opened fire.

    The dog, a family pet, was killed.

    The boy suffered cuts to his forehead and body. His injuries are considered not life-threatening. The child was transported to Childrens Hospital in Oakland for treatment.

    Officials said the child's mother was also bit on her hand.

    No other information was immediately available.

