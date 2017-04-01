Confidence in Bay Area Economy Drops: Study

Economic confidence in the Bay Area has slipped to its lower point in four years, according to a report published by the Bay Area Council.

Just 24 percent of people polled stated that the economy will be improved in six months, according to the report. Roughly 50 percent of people back in 2014 thought the economy would be better in the same amount of time.

Millennials are much more pessimistic compared to older crowds when it comes to fears about the future of the economy, according to the report.

A traffic "crisis" and the high cost of the living are two of the main factors causing the economic concerns.

Overall, just 42 percent of people in the Bay Area think the region is headed in the right direction, compared to 57 percent of folks back in 2014.