Congresswoman Tours Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains Locations Clobbered by Storms
Congresswoman Tours Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains Locations Clobbered by Storms

By Chuck Coppola

    Chuck Coppola/NBC Bay Area
    Congresswoman Anna Eshoo leads a tour of storm damage in San Mateo County. (Feb. 12, 2017)

    Rep. Anna Eshoo, a congresswoman representing California's 18th congressional district, on Sunday toured a number of battered spots around San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties that were walloped by recent storms.

    Various locations across the Peninsula and the Santa Cruz Mountains have been overwhelmed by mudslides, collapsed roads, toppled trees and flooding during this winter season.

    Eshoo spoke with impacted homeowners to get a sense of what local, state and national leaders need to do during the relief and repair efforts.

    State Senator Jerry Hill, San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley and San Mateo County Director of Public Works Jim Porter also joined Eshoo on the tour.

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
