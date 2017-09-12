Confusion is brewing at the University of California, Berkeley — once again about planned speeches by a number of controversial right-wing commentators.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by MILO, Inc., a nonprofit headed by former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, began making the rounds on the Internet. It confirmed that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will attend Free Speech Week, organized by student group, Berkeley Patriot, between Sept. 24 and 27. Ann Coulter has also been invited.

“Berkeley Free Speech Week is attracting speakers of the highest caliber,” the statement said, noting that Bannon’s appearance is slated for the final day of the four-day event.

University officials, however, had a different take on the invitations issued — and apparently confirmed — by Berkeley Patriot.

Watch Live Category 4 Hurricane Irma Bearing Down on Florida Keys

“The University cannot yet confirm exactly when or if they will be here, nor can it confirm a list of speakers," spokesman Dan Mogulof said.

Repeated requests for Berkeley Patriot to inform the university if and when contracts are signed with speakers and venues have gone unheeded, he added.

Making matters worse, “the tentative information the student group has shared with us about the scheduling of the proposed speakers conflicts with information that has been shared publicly by Mr. Yiannopoulos,” Mogulof said.

The events in question are expected to be held indoors with “specific security and procedural requirements,” and the deadlines to meet those stipulations are quickly approaching, Mogulof said.

“Simply put, the University cannot provide the security and support the student organization has requested, and the campus wants to provide, if we do not receive the essential information,” he wrote. “Not a single speaker has connected with the campus or our police department to discuss security arrangements, as is required.”

Mogulof also accused Berkeley Patriot of failing to pay fees and sign contracts with venues. While university officials are making every effort to support Berkeley Patriot, “the group’s failure to meet important deadlines is making it increasingly difficult to ensure a safe and secure program,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, MILO, Inc.'s statement credited Bannon for being a driving force behind President Donald Trump’s surprising victory during the 2016 election.

“Uncle Steve was the force behind Trump’s election victory and much of his initial policymaking,” Yiannopoulos said. “Nothing could be better for the leftists who oppose Trump so vehemently than a lesson in the logic behind Trump’s actions, direct from the architect of his policies.”

More than 20 other speakers are slated to appear during Free Speech Week, although the full roster has yet to be announced, the statement said. Organizers also touted a few “surprises” in store for students at the infamously liberal campus.

Video Earthquake in Mexico Reminder for Bay Area to Be Prepared

It was also announced that Yiannopoulos, who weathered criticism earlier this year for seemingly condoning sexual relationships between minors and older men, would be giving out a new award on the final day of the Free Speech Week. Called the Mario Savio Award for Free Speech, it is named after the student activist who championed free speech at UC Berkeley during the 1960s and helped the school secure its reputation as the birthplace of the free speech movement.

The award will be presented to a person who “best exemplifies courageous free expression in American public life," MILO, Inc. said.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is expected to speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Berkeley Patriot for a comment, but has yet to hear back.