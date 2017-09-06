New Transit Village Coming to Walnut Creek BART Station

A major overhaul is coming to the Walnut Creek BART Station.

The transportation agency's East Bay station will soon start construction on a transit village that will result in the creation of a new parking garage, apartments, shops, restaurants and public plazas, according to BART.

The parking garage project, which will house more than 900 spots, will add 100 more stalls compared to the station's current capacity, according to BART. There will not be a reduction in the current number of parking spots during construction.

Construction on the new parking garage is slated to begin on Saturday, according to BART. Completion is expected to be reached by the fall of 2018.

The station will also welcome an enhanced bus stop area, new passenger drop-off spot, upgraded pedestrian and bicycle baths as well as a new BART police station.



More information regarding the project can be found here.