The cleanup effort in San Jose continued Sunday as residents sorted through saturated belongings and scraped away mud just five days after high-rising waters swallowed cars and flooded homes.

Flood victims and dozens of volunteers on Sunday chucked couches into dumpsters, assessed the damage done to waterlogged cars and pondered next steps. Those in the flood zones were required to wear protective glasses and masks to safeguard against harmful bacteria that might be in the air as a result of the flooding, which spewed contaminated water carrying gasoline, oil, sewage, chemicals and other debris into various neighborhoods along Coyote Creek.

The Aftermath: San Jose Cleans Up After Historic Flooding

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who earlier in the week said more could have been done to prevent such a calamity from happening, once again rolled up his sleeves on Sunday and assisted in the cleanup effort.

For those still unable to enter their damaged homes, an assistance center has been opened at the Shirakawa Community Center on Lucretia Avenue. The center, which is offering a number of services to help flood victims get back on their feet, will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends and 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays. The center will provide answers to questions surrounding social services, housing services, vehicle repair and replacement, insurance issues, and more through March 4.

A total of 1,335 households as of Saturday afternoon were still barred from returning to their homes. That number is down from 4,554 units that were originally in the mandatory evacuation zone earlier in the week. Specifically, 229 units in the Rock Springs neighborhood, 432 units at mobile home parks along Oakland Road and 669 units in the William Street Park area remain blocked off.

Flood evacuees who found overnight refuge at James Lick High School were forced to move before school starts on Monday. A new shelter has been set up at the Seven Trees Community Center.

Historic California Floods in Photos

Some scattered showers on Sunday may bring minimal rainfall to the Bay Area, but the risk for additional flooding is low. Not taking any chances, city officials will monitor storm activity on a 24/7 basis, and city staff will take up posts throughout the affected flood areas in the event that assistance is needed.

The need to clean up the city has put an in-depth investigation into how runoff from the Anderson Reservoir and rainfall inundated neighborhoods with several feet of water on the back burner.

A "post-incident review" will come later, Assistant City Manager David Sykes said Saturday. Aside from pinpointing the cause of the destruction, future discussions will focus on how to improve the city's emergency notification system and install better flood protection structures along Coyote Creek.