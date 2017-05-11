Two car fires were set minutes apart and just a mile away from each in Brentwood. (May 11, 2017)

Contra Costa County residents are on alert Thursday after two more car fires — just the latest in a string of suspicious blazes — broke out a few minutes apart in Brentwood.

The first fire was reported at 3:28 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hollowbrook Court. The flames damaged the house's garage, fire officials say.

The second broke out just a mile away at 3:36 a.m. It scorched a car parked in the driveway of a home on the 1800 block of Highland Way.

Both fires are being investigated, but it's too early to say if these are acts of arson.

Thursday's scare follow a pair of fires — one in Walnut Creek and the other in Lafayette — that destroyed two cars early Wednesday morning. Another car burned in Martinez early Monday morning.

People who live in these areas say the blazes are suspicious enough to make them take precautions.

"This is a very quiet neighborhood and to wake up in the middle of the night and see a car on fire and then find out that it could be arson is quite scary," John Cumbers said.

