A homicide investigation is underway in the Contra Costa County community of Bryon, sheriff's department officials announced late Tuesday. Bob Redell reports.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A homicide investigation is underway in the Contra Costa County community of Bryon, sheriff's department officials announced late Tuesday.

No further information was available at the time.

More information is expected to be made available Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned for details.