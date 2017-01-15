A Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy on Friday was arrested in Sacramento for opening fire inside of a home filled with multiple people, police said.

The officer, who has been identified as Sacramento resident Kyle Rowland, was attending the gathering along with roughly 10 other people before he left at some point, police said. Rowland later returned to the house with a gun and became entangled in a confrontation with the people inside of the residence. Several people tried to seize the gun from Rowland, but he managed to fire an undisclosed amount of shots.

Police officers arrived to the house, which is located on G Street, and arrested Rowland on attempted murder charges, police said. He is currently being held at the Sacramento County Jail.

No one was injured during the shooting, police said.

Further information was unavailable at the time.

Stay tuned for more details.