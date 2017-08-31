Beat the Heat: Cooling Centers in the Bay Area

Scorching temperatures have prompted an excessive heat warning for the Bay Area Friday into Monday. Full heat wave coverage on our weather page.

Here's a list of cooling centers around the Bay Area:

Benicia: Public Library, 150 E. L St.; Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Cupertino: Quinlan Community Center, 10185 N Stelling Road, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Livermore: Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Los Gatos: Los Gatos Library, 100 Villa Ave., Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Closed Monday (Labor Day).

Morgan Hill: Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave., Monday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Open Labor Day holiday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey St., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain View: Mountain View Public Library, 585 Franklin St., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. CLOSED Monday (Labor Day)

Napa: Las Flores Community Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Senior Center, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., This Friday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Jose: For a list of community center locations in the city of San Jose, visit the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services web page.​

Santa Clara : Central Park Library, 2635 Homesteads Road, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; City Hall Cafeteria, 1500 Warburton Ave., Monday - Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; closed Saturday and Sunday; Community Recreation Center, 969 Kiely Blvd., Monday - Thursday, 8 am to 8 pm; Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; Saturday 9 am to noon; closed Sunday; Northside Branch Library, 695 Moreland Way, Monday - Tuesday, 11 am to 8 pm; Wednesday - Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; closed Sunday; Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St., Monday - Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm; Friday, 7 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 9 am to noon; closed Sunday​; check website for updates.

Santa Clara County: County libraries located in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Saratoga, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Campbell, Cupertino, and Milpitas; check website for hours and locations.

Saratoga: Joan Pisani Community Center: 19655 Allendale Ave., Call for hours: (408) 868-1249; Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Ave., Call for hours: (408) 867-6126

Here are some tips on how to stay cool:

Drink plenty of liquids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugar

Limit physical activity, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Don't leave people or pets in closed, parked cars

Stay in air-conditioned areas, including malls, libraries, movie theaters and community centers

Cool off by taking a bath or shower.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Do not bundle babies or put them in blankets or heavy clothing.

Cover your head with wide-brimmed, vented hats or use umbrellas

Wear sunglasses and sunscreen

Rest in shady areas

Additional tips for people who work outdoors:

Ensure that cool drinking water is available.

Drink water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks often; do not wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid drinking sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol.

Avoid drinking extremely cold water as this is more likely to cause cramps.

Allow athletes or outdoor workers to take frequent rests.

Older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions:

During peak heat hours stay in an air-conditioned area. If you do not have access to air conditioning in your home, visit public facilities such as cooling centers, shopping malls, parks, and libraries to stay cool.

Older adults and those on certain medications may not exhibit signs of dehydration until several hours after dehydration sets in. Stay hydrated by frequently drinking cool water. If you’re on a special diet that limits liquids, check with your doctor for information on the amount of water to consume.

Stay out of the sun if you do not need to be in it. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim, and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing with long sleeves and pants to protect against sun damage. And remember to use sun screen and to wear sunglasses.

Infants and Children:

It is illegal to leave an infant or child unattended in a vehicle (California Vehicle Code Section 15620).

Infants and young children can get dehydrated very quickly. Make sure they are given plenty of cool water to drink.

Keep children indoors or shaded as much as possible.

Dress children in loose, lightweight, and light colored clothing.

Pets: