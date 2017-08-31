Beat the Heat: Cooling Centers in the Bay Area

Scorching temperatures have prompted an excessive heat warning for the Bay Area Friday into Monday. Full heat wave coverage on our weather page.
Here's a list of cooling centers around the Bay Area:
- Benicia: Public Library, 150 E. L St.; Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m.
- Campbell: Community Center, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Room E-44; Thursday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Monday.
- Cupertino: Quinlan Community Center, 10185 N Stelling Road, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday.
- Livermore: Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Los Gatos: Los Gatos Library, 100 Villa Ave., Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Closed Monday (Labor Day).
- Milpitas: Community Center, 457 E. Calaveras Blvd., Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Barbara Lee Senior Center, 40 N. Milpitas Blvd., Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sports Center, 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd., Monday–Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Morgan Hill: Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave., Monday-Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Open Labor Day holiday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey St., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mountain View: Mountain View Public Library, 585 Franklin St., Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. CLOSED Monday (Labor Day)
- Napa: Las Flores Community Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Senior Center, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., This Friday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- San Jose: For a list of community center locations in the city of San Jose, visit the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services web page.
- Santa Clara: Central Park Library, 2635 Homesteads Road, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; City Hall Cafeteria, 1500 Warburton Ave., Monday - Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; closed Saturday and Sunday; Community Recreation Center, 969 Kiely Blvd., Monday - Thursday, 8 am to 8 pm; Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; Saturday 9 am to noon; closed Sunday; Northside Branch Library, 695 Moreland Way, Monday - Tuesday, 11 am to 8 pm; Wednesday - Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; closed Sunday; Senior Center, 1303 Fremont St., Monday - Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm; Friday, 7 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 9 am to noon; closed Sunday; check website for updates.
- Santa Clara County: County libraries located in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Saratoga, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Campbell, Cupertino, and Milpitas; check website for hours and locations.
- Saratoga: Joan Pisani Community Center: 19655 Allendale Ave., Call for hours: (408) 868-1249; Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Ave., Call for hours: (408) 867-6126.
Here are some tips on how to stay cool:
- Drink plenty of liquids
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugar
- Limit physical activity, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Don't leave people or pets in closed, parked cars
- Stay in air-conditioned areas, including malls, libraries, movie theaters and community centers
- Cool off by taking a bath or shower.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing
- Do not bundle babies or put them in blankets or heavy clothing.
- Cover your head with wide-brimmed, vented hats or use umbrellas
- Wear sunglasses and sunscreen
- Rest in shady areas
Additional tips for people who work outdoors:
- Ensure that cool drinking water is available.
- Drink water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks often; do not wait until you are thirsty.
- Avoid drinking sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol.
- Avoid drinking extremely cold water as this is more likely to cause cramps.
- Allow athletes or outdoor workers to take frequent rests.
Older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions:
- During peak heat hours stay in an air-conditioned area. If you do not have access to air conditioning in your home, visit public facilities such as cooling centers, shopping malls, parks, and libraries to stay cool.
- Older adults and those on certain medications may not exhibit signs of dehydration until several hours after dehydration sets in. Stay hydrated by frequently drinking cool water. If you’re on a special diet that limits liquids, check with your doctor for information on the amount of water to consume.
- Stay out of the sun if you do not need to be in it. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim, and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing with long sleeves and pants to protect against sun damage. And remember to use sun screen and to wear sunglasses.
Infants and Children:
- It is illegal to leave an infant or child unattended in a vehicle (California Vehicle Code Section 15620).
- Infants and young children can get dehydrated very quickly. Make sure they are given plenty of cool water to drink.
- Keep children indoors or shaded as much as possible.
- Dress children in loose, lightweight, and light colored clothing.
Pets:
- Never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked or open.
- Outdoor animals should be given plenty of shade and clean drinking water.
- Do not leave pets outside in the sun.
- Pets should not be left in a garage as garages can get very hot due to lack of ventilation and insulation.
