A new study shows traffic as a reason millennials are leaving the Bay Area.

A new study by the Bay Area Council has found the cost of living in the area may send millennials packing, leaving experts to fear the region's thriving tech industry will suffer.

The study also highlighted traffic as one of the main issues driving millennials out of the Bay Area. Many young adults surveyed feel they are spending too much time in the car and too much money on rent.

"It's just so expensive to live in the Bay Area," said Maggie Schmit, a college student who will graduate with a computer science degree.

Schmit is already envisioning what her living situation would look like in the Bay Area after graduation.

"I would imagine a small apartment with a lot of people in it," Schmit said.

To avoid that, Schmit is considering other options like moving to Seattle or Portland.

John Grubb with the Bay Area Council said more than half of residents in their 20s are considering leaving the Bay Area, citing the cost of living as the main issue and traffice as their second concern.

Grubb said building more affordable housing and investing in public transit will be the best way to keep millennials in the Bay Area.