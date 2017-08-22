NBC Bay Area File Image.

A permit has yet to be issued by the National Parks Department for the proposed ‘Patriot Prayer’ rally at San Francisco’s Crissy Field this Saturday, but even if the event is cancelled, dozens of counter protests are expected all over the Bay Area.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier believes the reason a permit has not been issued is because officials haven’t determined if the event could pose a threat to the local community.

“I’m certain that they’ll make a decision within the next 24 hours that will make it convenient for those who want to protest and those who want to participate,” said Speier after a Women’s Equality Day press conference.

Until the National Parks Department determines whether or not to grant a permit, the Human Rights Commission has already begun to schedule a series of community events to help inspire a conversation on the issues of equality.

The events focus on educating participants on the historical context of movements against white supremacy in the Bay Area as well as the local impact of racism.

“We’re really hoping that folks will stay united, come together in love and avoid putting themselves in a situation where they may be provoked,” said executive director of the Human Rights Commission, Sheryl Evans Davis.

Here are the upcoming events hosted by the Human RIghts Commision:





"Civil Rights Movements in San Francisco" - Wednesday, August 23 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at 25 Van Ness Avenue, 8th Floor in the large conference room

Wednesday, August 23 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at 25 Van Ness Avenue, 8th Floor in the large conference room 'The Impact of Trauma & Racism' a conversation led by Dr. Denise Boston - Wednesday, August 30, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at 25 Van Ness Avenue, 8th Floor in the large conference room







Much like the Boston protests last weekend, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, hopes that Bay Area counter protesters will behave with the same.

“I would hope that if people turn out, we have followed the example of Boston,” said Pelosi after a Women’s Equality Day press conference. “Where the silence was deafening, it spoke louder than any of the comments that any of us could make.”

Golden Gate Park headquarters have yet to respond to requests for more information on the issue.

Check out this list of upcoming events: