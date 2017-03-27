Cow on Freeway Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Martinez: CHP | NBC Bay Area
Cow on Freeway Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Martinez: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A cow walking in the roadway caused a multiple-vehicle collision Monday night on Highway 4, near Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Eight to 10 cars were involved in the crash after trying to avoid a cow walking in the fast lane, the CHP said. One of the cars overturned.

    The cow was struck and killed, the CHP said. No major injuries were reported.

    A Sig-alert was issued as all lanes were blocked on eastbound Highway 4. Traffic was being diverted at Franklin Canyon, the CHP said, and motorists should expect delays in the area.

    The CHP was trying to contact the property owner to prevent any further cows from coming out into the roadway.

    Earlier Monday, also in Contra Costa County, loose horses on a freeway brought traffic to a standstill during the morning commute on Interstate 680.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
