Darryl Reed, who officially became a free man Wednesday after serving 26 years in prison for dealing drugs, cuts a cake. (Dec. 28, 2016)

Once known as the "crack king" of Oakland, Darryl Reed officially became a free man Wednesday night after he and 110 others were granted clemency by President Barack Obama in September.

Reed had been living under home confinment until Wednesday. In his first Bay Area interview since being in prison for 26 years, he spoke with NBC Bay Area on a wide range of subjects.

First, he wanted it known that his street name, Lil' D, is behind him. Then, after briefly acknowledging his past, he talked about the future.

"I don’t care what the District Attorneys try to tell the public. Don’t nobody deserve to do 30 to 40 years for selling no drugs," said Reed, who served 26 years of a 35-year sentence for manufacturing, possessing and selling crack cocaine. "I’m going to take the negative about my journey and turn it into a positive."

With his limited freedom so far, Reed seems to be doing just that, donating toys to kids in Oakland this Christmas.

Twenty-eight years ago, he was a very different man. At 20, Reed became one of the most powerful drug dealers in the Bay Area in the late 1980s.

Today, he wants to make a difference.

"The things that I went through that got me where I'm at now are giving me the tools to take my life story and share it with the world," he said.

Former prosecutor Rus Giuntini contends that Reed’s early release was inappropriate, saying the president’s decision to cut Reed's sentence short was like commuting a sentence for Al Capone.

Reed said he doesn’t care what Giuntini thinks.

"He is ignoring the fact that I did 28 years for a drug charge," Reed said. "First offender. So for him to question the decision the chief of us makes, it sounds like it’s something personal with him."