A structurally unstable crane damaged by a five-alarm fire in Emeryville is safely dismantled. (May 14, 2017)

Alameda County and Oakland firefighters are still extinguishing hot spots at a construction project on the Emeryville-Oakland border that was hit by a five-alarm fire on Saturday morning, a fire spokeswoman said today.

Crews will remain at the site at 3800 San Pablo Ave. in

Emeryville, near the city's border with Oakland, at least through Tuesday morning, Alameda County fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

Drones operated by the Alameda County sheriff's office are helping firefighters view and identify the remaining hotspots, according to Knowles.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Saturday and was contained by 7:16 a.m., but has continued to smolder since then. 5-Alarm Fire Engulfs Building Under Construction in East Bay

There were no reports of injuries and the fire remains under investigation, Knowles said.

A national response team from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping Alameda County and Oakland firefighters investigate the blaze, an agency spokeswoman said today.

The fire on Saturday was the second time in less that a year that the site has burned.

Last July, a six-alarm fire consumed the site, which was still under construction, as was the case again on Saturday.

When the site was under construction last year, workers were building 105 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial space.

Rick Holliday, the president of Holliday Development, the company developing the construction site, didn't respond to a request for a comment Monday.

A crane that was at risk of falling on firefighters and homes near the construction site forced the evacuation of about 35 residents in apartments and condominiums in the area but the crane is no longer a threat and the residents are being allowed to return, Knowles said.

Most of the streets near the fire site have beenreopened but the intersection of Adeline and 39th streets remains closed, according to Knowles.



