Crews Rescue Man on Island in Swollen Coyote Creek

The San Jose Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team rescued a man from the banks of the Coyote Creek. Jan. 12, 2017

A man was trapped on an island near Milpitas on Thursday, and because of the swollen Coyote Creek, he could not walk to shore.

But by 12:15 a.m., crews from the San Jose Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team had crossed the river and gotten the man safely ashore.

He had been on the other side of the bank, where there is a large homeless encampment.

NBC Bay Area flew a chopper over the scene, which showed a calm effort to boat over the man and ask him calmly to get inside a red inflatable raft, which he did. A team of Milpitas firefighters on on the other side of the shore to help him get out.