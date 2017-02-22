Crews Working to Rescue Horses Stranded in San Jose Floodwaters | NBC Bay Area
Evacuations, Historic Flooding in San Jose
Crews Working to Rescue Horses Stranded in San Jose Floodwaters

By Peggy Bunker

    Horses trapped in flood waters in San Jose will be rescued on Thursday, crews working with the Department of Animal Control said. Crews trying to rescue the animals Wednesday said flood waters were still too deep to attempt a rescue.

    Huge efforts have been underway all Wednesday to try and figure out how to rescue horses stranded in San Jose floodwaters.

    Authorities said 28 horses have been trapped since Tuesday. Police and animal control crews, who said there is currently no way to safely pull the horses out, are waiting for water to recede.

    "Even if we could get to the horses, there is no safe way to get them out because the water is moving really fast and the embankment is really deep mud," said Carolyn LaCoe.

    Some horse owners asked for animal control to airlift the horses with helicopters. But that would require sedation. The animals are likely too hypothermic to risk sedation, officials said.

    People have been coming from all over to help, including Mike McKinzie, who drove for three hours with his boat when he heard they needed one to get food and clean water to the horses.

    Unfortunately, the current proved too strong.

    "I need a little more experience with the boat before I try it out," McKinzie said.

    The horses' owner said they are grateful for all the help.

    Meanwhile, the horses have been moved to dry land, fed and given clean water, officials said.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago
