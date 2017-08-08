Crimes on BART Continue After Police Arrest Attacks Suspect

NBC Bay Area File image

Less than 24 hours after arresting a man in connection with two violent and "unprovoked" attacks on BART, the transportation agency on Monday was alerted to a slew of others crimes across its system.

At least eight incidents ranging from bike thefts to laptops being stolen were reported Monday night at stations across the Bay Area, according to the BART police log.

Before the crimes were committed, BART police arrested Mario Washington for his suspected role in two separate attacks that left two men with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Washington hit a man with bolt cutters in one attack and punched another man in the face in the second attack.

BART indicated that its police presence will remain heightened in response to the recent crimes.