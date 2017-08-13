Cupertino Family Escapes Unharmed After Fire Breaks Out in Garage - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Cupertino Family Escapes Unharmed After Fire Breaks Out in Garage

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters in Cupertino on Sunday knocked down a garage fire before it could spread to the rest of a home, a fire official said.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    Firefighters in Cupertino on Sunday knocked down a garage fire before it could spread to the rest of a home, a fire official said.

    The blaze broke out at a single-family home around 4:40 a.m. along Craig Court, Acting Santa Clara County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Shumate said.

    A neighbor noticed the flames and knocked on the family's door, allowing two adults and three children to escape unharmed, Shumate said.

    The blaze was knocked down in roughly 30 to 45 minutes, according to Shumate.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation, Shumate said.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices