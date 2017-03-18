Curry, Warriors Blow Out Bucks After Slow Start

The crowd reacts after Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sinks a three-pointer during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at ORACLE Arena. (March 18, 2017)

OAKLAND — The Warriors looked like themselves Saturday night, largely because Stephen Curry returned to familiar form.

With Curry scoring 28 points, including six 3-pointers, the Warriors overcame an atrocious start to lay a 117-92 beating on the Milwaukee Bucks before a sellout crowd (19,596) at Oracle Arena.

The victory, combined with San Antonio’s loss at Memphis, gives the Warriors (55-14) a 2.5-game lead over the Spurs (52-16) in the race for the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason.

Klay Thompson put in 21 points, while Andre Iguodala added 15 off the bench to support Curry in the scoring department.

The Warriors outrebounded the Bucks 44-35, holding Milwaukee to 40.4 percent from the field while shooting 60 percent against the Milwaukee defense. The Warriors are now 31-0 when they shoot at least 50 percent.

Rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon led the Bucks (34-35) in scoring, with 18 points as they lost for only the second time in 10 games.

STANDOUT PERFORMER:

Curry got his groove back and JaVale McGee made a tremendous impact off the bench, especially during the first-half rally.

Curry’s line: 28 points (9-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-8 from 3-point distance, 4-of-4 from the line), four rebounds and four assists. He played 30 minutes and finished plus-18.

McGee’s line: 8 points (4-of-4), four rebounds and one block. He was plus-18 in 12 minutes.

TURNING POINT:

Trailing 25-11 with 5:05 left in the first quarter, the Warriors cranked up the defense and roared back with a 25-5 run to take a 36-30 lead on an Ian Clark layup with 9:21 left in the half.

The Warriors, who scored eight consecutive baskets during the run, pushed the lead to 63-44 at the half.

The Bucks, who made 10 of their first 13 shots, were 7-of-33 over the remainder of the half and never got closer than 19 points after intermission.

INJURY UPDATE:

Warriors: F Kevin Durant (L knee sprain, bone bruise) was listed as out. C Damian Jones and F Kevon Looney are on assignment with Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League.

Bucks: F Michael Beasley (L knee hyperextension) and F Jabari Parker (L knee surgery) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT:

The Warriors leave Sunday for a two-game road trip beginning in Oklahoma City, where on Monday they will face the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.