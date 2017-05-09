DA May Offer Garcia Torres a Deal For Location of Sierra's Body | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

DA May Offer Garcia Torres a Deal For Location of Sierra's Body

Prosecutors could offer to take death penalty off the table

By Terry McSweeney and Stephen Ellison

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Antolin Garcia Torres

    The same jury that convicted Antolin Garcia Torres of murdering Sierra LaMar will decide whether he is sentenced to death or spends the rest of his life in prison without the benefit of parole.

    The penalty phase for Garcia Torres, 26, begins May 16 after he was found guilty of first-degree murder, with a kidnapping enhancement. Sierra, 15, disappeared in March 2012 on her way to a school bus stop in Morgan Hill. Her body has never been found.

    Dean Johnson, a defense attorney and former San Mateo County prosecutor, says the DA may offer the killer the following deal:

    "Show us you still have some decency left inside of you and give these parents closure and tell us where Sierra LaMar is, and we'll take the death penalty off the table," Johnson predicted the DA would say to Garcia Torres.

    Penalty Phase in Sierra LaMar Case to Begin TuesdayPenalty Phase in Sierra LaMar Case to Begin Tuesday

    Legal analyst Dean Johnson previews the penalty phase in the Sierra LaMar case, in which the court will decide whether Antolin Garcia-Torres will serve life in prison or get the death penalty.

    (Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017)

    Johnson said Garcia Torres will be told death row inmates have it very rough in prison, their movement and privileges greatly restricted.

    "People who have life sentences are in the prison population with the prisoners with whom they are compatible," he said.

    Johnson said the state and federal appeals in the case could take decades, but if the death penalty is imposed, the young convicted killer could live long enough to be put to death. 

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices