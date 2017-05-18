DJ Khaled Gives Berkeley Grads a Crash Course in Winning | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
DJ Khaled Gives Berkeley Grads a Crash Course in Winning

Celebrity rapper gives a surprise performance at commencement for statistics graduates

By Associated Press

Getty Images
DJ Khaled attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled.

The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley.

In a video posted by the school, speaker Steve Stout had just finished his address Thursday when he said there was a gift for students.

DJ Khaled then walked out among the grads wearing a baby-blue tracksuit and rapping his signature hit "All I Do Is Win."

The students looked stunned and confused, and few raised their hands in the air as he asked.

The 41-year-old rapper then gave a pep talk, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he's onstage with "kids and queens and a generation of geniuses."

Published 2 hours ago
