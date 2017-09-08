DMV Self-Service Kiosks Available at Bay Area Supermarkets

The California DMV will now be expanding a pilot program for self-service terminals that will be available at some local supermarkets in the Bay Area.

For now, the kiosks can be used to renew vehicle registrations or file for planned non-operation status without waiting in line. The self-service terminals will allow people to receive their registration cards and sticker while also accepting multiple payments.

To find a self-service kiosk near you, take a look at the DMV’s interactive map.



