DMV Self-Service Kiosks Available at Bay Area Supermarkets - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

DMV Self-Service Kiosks Available at Bay Area Supermarkets

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DMV Kiosks (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

    The California DMV will now be expanding a pilot program for self-service terminals that will be available at some local supermarkets in the Bay Area.

    For now, the kiosks can be used to renew vehicle registrations or file for planned non-operation status without waiting in line. The self-service terminals will allow people to receive their registration cards and sticker while also accepting multiple payments.

    To find a self-service kiosk near you, take a look at the DMV’s interactive map.


    Published at 11:38 PM PDT on Sep 8, 2017 | Updated at 11:50 PM PDT on Sep 8, 2017
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices