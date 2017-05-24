Danville Bank Robbery Suspect is a Former Police Officer

The suspect in an East Bay bank robbery is a former police officer, according to an online profile.
Police said 36-year-old Jennifer Rae McClary dressed in disguise and drew a beard on her face before allegedly robbing a Bank of the West branch in Danville on Tuesday.
As it turns out, it's a tactic she may have witnessed before.
McClary was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bank robbery and possession of a controlled substance, police said.
McClary's LinkedIn profile shows she was an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department from 2006 to May 2008 then worked as a probationary police officer from 2008 to 2010 for the Placentia Police Department in Orange County.
A spokesman said McClary was fired from the department for failing to meet their standards.
On Tuesday, McClary handed the Bank of the West teller a note demanding cash, and no weapon was used or shown, Danville police said. She then fled on foot before police tracked her down.