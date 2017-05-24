Danville Bank Robbery Suspect is a Former Police Officer

A disguised woman (inset), who is a former police officer, is suspected of robbing a Bank of the West branch in Danville. (May 24, 2017)

The suspect in an East Bay bank robbery is a former police officer, according to an online profile.

Police said 36-year-old Jennifer Rae McClary dressed in disguise and drew a beard on her face before allegedly robbing a Bank of the West branch in Danville on Tuesday.

Video Family Desperate to Find Missing SF Husband and Father

As it turns out, it's a tactic she may have witnessed before.

McClary was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bank robbery and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

McClary's LinkedIn profile shows she was an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department from 2006 to May 2008 then worked as a probationary police officer from 2008 to 2010 for the Placentia Police Department in Orange County.

A spokesman said McClary was fired from the department for failing to meet their standards.

Video Man Dies in Botulism Outbreak from Gas Station Nacho Cheese

On Tuesday, McClary handed the Bank of the West teller a note demanding cash, and no weapon was used or shown, Danville police said. She then fled on foot before police tracked her down.