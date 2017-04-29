David West's wife, Lesley West, organized an event that distributed droves of prom dresses to high schoolers in Oakland. (April 29, 2017)

Thanks to the wife of a Golden State Warriors' big man, droves of high school students on Saturday walked away with free prom dresses.

Lesley West, wife of power forward David West, orchestrated the fancy giveaway in hopes of sending teenage girls in Oakland home with the perfect fit and a smile.

More than 1,000 dresses were up for grabs at Oakland High School, and any high schooler in the East Bay city was eligible to take one home.

Saturday's handout marked the 13th year in a row that Lesley West handed out elegant gowns to local high schoolers. The annual tradition kicked off when David West made his first stop in the NBA back in 2003-2004 with the Indiana Pacers, and it has continued ever since.