A 15-year-old football player at Concord's De La Salle High School accused of sexually assaulting a female student now faces felony charges, police said Thursday.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on the De La Salle campus after a Nov. 18 football game, according to police. The victim is a female student from from neighboring Carondelet High School.

The suspect was a member of the school's freshman football squad this fall. The victim has also been identified as a freshman.

The football player was arrested on Nov. 29, but was later released from custody.

Video Man Arrested After Catholic School in Santa Rosa Trashed

Investigators and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office examined the case and on Thursday announced evidence has led to felony sexual assault-related charges against the suspect.

The case will now be referred to juvenile court.

No other information was immediately available.