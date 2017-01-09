Dead Whale Tethered to Angel Island Pier, Winter Weather Halts Necropsy | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, High Wind Warnings
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Dead Whale Tethered to Angel Island Pier, Winter Weather Halts Necropsy

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    A dead whale floats in the water near Angel Island. (Jan. 9, 2017)

    A dead whale that cropped up in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday is tied to a pier on Angel Island as scientists wait to perform a necropsy.

    The female blue or fin whale, which is roughly 40 to 60 feet in length, was originally spotted off of the Howard Terminal in Oakland, according to Jiancarlo Rulli from the Marine Mammal Center. Scientists proceeded to collect a skin, blubber and muscle sample before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday towed the carcass to Angel Island.

    A cause of death is not known at this time, according to Rulli.

    Scientists with the Marine Mammal Center will not be able to complete a thorough necropsy until the current band of winter weather subsides, Rulli said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices