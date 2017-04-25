People look at cars and homes engulfed in floodwaters on February 22, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Roughly two months after rising water inundated several neighborhoods and cars in San Jose, Tuesday marks the deadline to request financial assistance.

In order to get public assistance from the state of California, public agencies, local businesses, nonprofits and homeowners must file paperwork with the state in order to qualify for federal low interest loans designed for flood relief.

Homeowners can request up to $200,000 to repair and replace their buildings. They can also petition for up to $40,000 to replace personal property waterlogged or destroyed by the flood waters.

Local government agencies and nonprofits can ask for up to $2 million in low interest loans to help them replace tools and resources that were utilized in the days and weeks following the flooding.

To this date, the Small Business Administration has approved more than $6 million in disaster relief for victims of the San Jose floods and others victimized by a soaking wet winter across the state.

The Small Business Administration's building at San Jose City Hall will be closing its doors Friday.