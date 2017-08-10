File photo: Defense Secretary nominee, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis speaks during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Gen. Mattis will need a waiver from Congress to bypass a law prohibiting recently retired military officers from serving as Defense secretary. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Defense Secretary James Mattis is in Silicon Valley Thursday, visiting the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental in Mountain View, as tensions between North Korea and the U.S. heighten.



President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Thursday, demanding that Kim Jong Un's government "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble. He said his previous "fire and fury" warning to Pyongyang might have been too mild.

Addressing reporters' questions in Mountain View, Mattis said that the effort to contain North Korea is "diplomatically led."

During his first official visit to DIU-x, Mattis will meet with staff and discuss with key leaders in the technology community how the Defense Department "can leverage new commercial technologies and methodologies and further expand initiatives designed to accelerate fielding capabilities to the warfighter," Davis said.

Mattis also will tour Google’s main campus in Palo Alto.

Mattis will also visit Naval Base Kitsap and the Amazon headquarters in Seattle before he returns Aug. 11, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said.

