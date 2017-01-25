Potholes large and small have caused Bay Area drivers headaches for years, but more than wear or tear on your car, falling behind on repairs ends up costing more public dollars in the long run.

When pavements fall under "good" condition, the city has to pay around five times the regular costs to restore the pavement later, according to an in-depth analysis of 109 Bay Area jurisdictions and 42,500 "lane-miles" of roadways. (One mile of two-lane road equals two miles in this calculation while a single mile of four-lane road adds four miles.)

"A municipality that spends $1 on timely maintenance to keep a section of roadway in good condition would have to spend $5 to restore the same road if the pavement is allowed to deteriorate to the point where major rehabilitation is necessary," the report concluded.

In 2014, those deferred maintenance costs were estimated to be a whopping $400 million and San Jose’s former transportation director Hans Larsen had estimated those numbers would increase to $870 million by 2020.

To catch up, billions of dollars in new tax revenue were approved by voters in November and went into effect earlier this month and the Bay Area has taken steps to improve its pavements in the last five years.

You can see if your city is keeping up with the ‘Pothole Conditional Index’ map below:

Currently 22 municipalities in the Bay Area are in "at-risk, poor, or failed" condition, which totals more than 32 percent of the roadways.

Here's how that breaks down:

In North Bay:

Four of the five lowest-ranked pavement scores in the Bay Area were in North Bay with Larkspur in Marin County at the bottom. The cities of Petaluma and Vallejo as well as Sonoma County are also in poor condition. While in less than ideal conditions, the city of Vallejo recently repaved a large amount of its pavements, making the biggest improvement of any Bay Area city.

Benicia, Rio Vista, Suisun City, Calistoga, Cotati and Napa County are all in "at-risk" condition, which is defined as "deteriorated pavement requiring immediate attention, including rehabilitative work."

In East Bay:

Orinda in Contra Costa County is tied for fourth-worst ranked pavements in the Bay Area.

Albany, Berkeley, Martinez, San Leandro and St. Helena all follow with pavements "requiring major rehabilitation or reconstruction," according to the report.

Oakland, which recently made news with #StevetheSinkhole, also has an "at-risk" ranking of its nearly 2,000 lane-miles of pavements it is responsible to maintain.

On the Peninsula:

Millbrae has the lowest-ranked pavements in San Mateo County, followed by Pacifica, Belmont, East Palo Alto and San Carlos. The five cities each have an "at-risk" ranking of its pavements.