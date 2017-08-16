Last-ditch efforts to keep an Oakland woman and her husband from being deported failed on Tuesday evening. Sharon Katsuda reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017)

It has been an emotional journey this week for Maria Mendoza Sanchez and her family.

The Oakland woman and her husband late Wednesday said goodbye to their three daughters and the United States. The couple, following an immigration deportation order, checked in at San Francisco International Airport with their son for a flight to Mexico.

"This is the moment I hoped would never come," Sanchez said before boarding her flight.

Sanchez, who served as a nurse at Highland Hospital, spent 15 years trying to get United States citizenship, but was unsuccessful.

Twenty-three years ago, Sanchez illegally crossed the border with her husband and one of her daughters. They had two more girls and a boy.

"What saddens me the most is I don't know when they are coming back," daughter Melin Sanchez said. "I want us to be together."

