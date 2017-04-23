Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday in Solano County who allegedly stole a vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit.

According to a post on the Solano County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, someone called sheriff's officials to report that they spotted their friend's stolen truck. The caller attempted to follow the stolen vehicle but lost sight of it.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies soon located the unoccupied truck in an orchard next to a creek just off of Rockville Road near Oliver Road in Fairfield.

Deputies searched the area and located a male suspect who had fresh dirt, mud and water on him, as if he'd just ran through a creek. As deputies contacted him, the suspect allegedly took off running.

A short foot pursuit ensued, and a deputy was able to catch the suspect before he climbed a fence.

The male suspect was later arrested on four unrelated warrants, sheriff's officials said. His name has not yet been released because the incident remains under investigation, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact sheriff's investigators at (707) 784-7050.