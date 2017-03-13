Massive Search Tracks Down 'Possibly Armed' Burglary Suspects in Cupertino | NBC Bay Area
Massive Search Tracks Down 'Possibly Armed' Burglary Suspects in Cupertino

After an hours-long effort involving sheriff's deputies, police officers, SWAT teams and K-9 units, four suspects in custody

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    Sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter in Cupertino as they search for four "possibly armed" burglary suspects Monday night. (March 13, 2017)

    Four "possibly armed" burglary suspects in Cupertino were in custody late Monday night after a massive search, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

    Sheriff's deputies, police officers, SWAT teams and K-9 units searched for hours in the area of Bollinger Avenue and North Tantau Avenue, prompting a shelter in place, sheriff's officials said. All four suspects were in custody a little before 10 p.m., officials said.

    A large perimeter had been set up, with officers going "yard to yard" trying to track down the suspects. Neighbors said authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and warned residents to lock their doors.

    It was not clear whether the suspects were armed at  the time of their arrests.

    No further details were available.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
