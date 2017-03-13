Four "possibly armed" burglary suspects in Cupertino were in custody late Monday night after a massive search, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies, police officers, SWAT teams and K-9 units searched for hours in the area of Bollinger Avenue and North Tantau Avenue, prompting a shelter in place, sheriff's officials said. All four suspects were in custody a little before 10 p.m., officials said.
A large perimeter had been set up, with officers going "yard to yard" trying to track down the suspects. Neighbors said authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and warned residents to lock their doors.
It was not clear whether the suspects were armed at the time of their arrests.
No further details were available.