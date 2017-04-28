Disabled BART Train at Lake Merritt Station Triggers Systemwide Delays | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Disabled BART Train at Lake Merritt Station Triggers Systemwide Delays

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    File image of a BART train.

    BART officials this morning are reporting major delays system-wide due to a disabled train at the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland.

    The issue was first reported before 5 a.m.

    While the out-of-service train — that officials say was not carrying passengers — was pushed to a pocket track near the San Leandro station, BART was forced to single-track it through the area. 

    BART officials said on Twitter around 6:45 a.m. that the system was "recovering," but advised commuters to expect residual delays. 

    Published 7 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices