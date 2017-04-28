BART officials this morning are reporting major delays system-wide due to a disabled train at the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland.

The issue was first reported before 5 a.m.

While the out-of-service train — that officials say was not carrying passengers — was pushed to a pocket track near the San Leandro station, BART was forced to single-track it through the area.

BART officials said on Twitter around 6:45 a.m. that the system was "recovering," but advised commuters to expect residual delays.