Discovery Bay Murder Trial Kicks Off with Opening Statements

Jury selection begins in the case involving William Shultz, a teenager who has admitted to killed a Discovery Bay boy. Bob Redell reports.

Opening arguments begin Monday morning in the murder trial of William Shultz, a now 20-year-old man who admitted to killing 9-year-old Jordan Almgren of Discovery Bay back in 2015.

Shultz, who was a friend of Almgren's older brother, was sleeping over at the Almgren family's home in April 2015 when he allegedly used a hunting knife to stab Almgren several times. Almgren was rushed to the hospital, but he later died.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with the Contra Costa Times, Shultz said he stabbed Almgren to "see what it was like." "I wanted to see what it was like to take a life before someone tried to take mine," Schultz said in the interview.

Shultz's family was concerned about the then-teenager's mental health during the days leading up to the incident. The day before, a deputy visited Shultz's home and convinced the teenager to seek a mental health evaluation.

Investigative Oakland Hired Pricey PR Agency after Deadly Warehouse Fire

A doctor determined that Shultz did not present a threat to himself or the public, resulting in Shultz being released.

Shultz's defense team will likely argue that his mental health played a role in the crime while prosecutors will likely claim that Shultz knew what he was doing when he killed Almgren.