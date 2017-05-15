Doctor, Nurse in Santa Cruz Arrested For Child Molestation

A total of three people, including a doctor and a nurse based out of the Santa Cruz area, have been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to officials.

Dr. James Joel Kohut was arrested Sunday morning and charged with three felony counts including lewd acts with a child under the age of 10 and 14 as well as forcible lewd acts with a child under the age of 10, according to the Santa Cruz District Attorney's Office. Rashel Melinda Brandon, a nurse who works with Kohut, was arrested last Tuesday, and she has since pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts.

The case, which has crossed state lines, has been investigated for "some time," according to Watsonsville Police Department Cap. George Zamora.

The FBI and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities are expected to release more information regarding the case during a Thursday press conference.

Further information was not available at the time.

