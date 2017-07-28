A Tiburon man used a pellet gun to shoot and kill a doe and her fawn, police said.

Frustrated with a doe and her fawn for eating his decorative plants, a Tiburon man shot and killed the animals last weekend, police said.

Tiburon police responded to a report of a man acting strangely on the 2300 block of Mar East Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. There, officers found the two fatally injured deer.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Mark Dickinson, told officers that he had spotted the animals nibbling on his bushes, picked up a pellet gun and fired several shots in their direction, forcing them to run away, according to police.

"He said he was sick of the deer eating his expensive landscaping," Tiburon police Sgt. Steve Hahn told the Marin Humane Society, who wrote about the animals' death on Facebook.

They continued: "This tragic incident serves as a reminder that we promote the respect of wild animals through peaceful coexistence. There are many ways to protect your yard from deer, whether it's by building appropriate fencing or planting deer-resistant shrubs, trees, and plants."

Dickinson was taken into custody and booked at the Marin County Jail, police said. He faces charges of felony animal cruelty, but has since posted bail. The case against him is pending at the Marin County District Attorney's Office.