Dog Owners Claim Fertilizer Sickened Dogs in San Francisco

Dog owners in San Francisco claim their pups started vomiting and foaming at the mouth after visiting a city park last week, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The worried owners claim a chemical sprayed on the grass at Precita Park in Bernal Heights is what sickened the pooches, according to the newspaper.

District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen was notified by the dog owners about the incident. The owners emailed Ronen asking what fertilizer was used, what the schedule is for applying fertilizer and how the chemicals can be prevented from being used at the park in the future. Ronen proceeded to contact San Francisco Recreation and Park representatives to learn more about the allegations.

San Francisco Recreation and Park representatives told the newspaper that no fertilizer had been sprayed at the park in over one year.

An investigation into the allegations is ongoing.