In this Jan. 7, 2016, file photo, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., photographs legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut off federal funding of Planned Parenthood. At a town hall, an angry voter said to LaMalfa, "May you die in pain."

An angry voter told Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., at a town hall meeting on Monday that he hopes the congressman "dies in pain," NBC News reported.

The voter, an elderly man who was not identified, was one of 400 residents who attended the town hall in Chico, California, many of them protesting the California Republican's support of a House GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"I think that your vote to throw 22 million people off of health is reprehensible and in the service of the rich," the resident told LaMalfa. "I hope you suffer the same painful fate as those millions that you have voted to remove health care from."

But LaMalfa defended his vote, saying that "people across the board are being hurt by this," and that "we pray for our constituents, too, sir," according to The Los Angeles Times.

Trump Threatens North Korea With 'Fire and Fury'