Downed Trees Force Closure of Highway 160 on Antioch Bridge

The California Highway Patrol closed state Highway 160 on the Antioch Bridge on Wednesday night due to downed trees blocking the road.

The closure was announced around 9 p.m., affecting Highway 160 from Wilbur Avenue to state Highway 12 until roughly 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the CHP.

There are about six to 10 trees down across the roadway, and Caltrans was unable to clear them due to the threat of additional trees falling on the crew.

This closure will be in place until about 9 a.m. Thursday.