So-Called 'Downtown LA Predator' Moves to Rohnert Park

Police in Rohnert Park on Friday sent out a message to the public about the self-proclaimed "Downtown LA Predator" moving to the North Bay city.

Daniel "Dan" Patrick Cilley, 33, was previously convicted of a sexual offense in Los Angeles County, and police consider him to be at a "high risk to reoffend," but Cilley said he's focused on following the law.

"Just don't worry at all," he told NBC Bay Area. "I mean, I did, obviously if you saw the videos that I've made, yeah you think, I mean it is bad to disrespect people if they don't want to be on camera. I'm not going to do that anymore."



Cilley videotaped a number of women, including a girl, while making lewd and harassing comments before posting that material online, according to police. He did not touch a child during his run of videotaping.

For the rest of his life, Cilley is barred from being alone with minors without a parent or guardian present, taking photos or videos of children without consent, and hanging out where young people frequently gather, according to police.

Cilley is on three years of unsupervised probation for annoying a minor. He said he is now focused on moving on and finding a job.

"I did make mistakes," he said. "I've crossed the line."



Cilley is staying with family at the McDouall Apartments located on College View Drive, according to police.