One Dead After Double Stabbing in Downtown Petaluma: Police - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Irma Makes Second Florida Landfall
OLY-BAY
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

One Dead After Double Stabbing in Downtown Petaluma: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One Dead After Double Stabbing in Downtown Petaluma: Police
    NBC 7
    File image

    One person was killed after a double stabbing in downtown Petaluma early Sunday, according to police, and officers are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

    The stabbing was reported along the 100 block of Kentucky Street around 1:45 a.m., a time when many bars and nightclubs were closing up shop, according to police.

    One victim, who was found along a pedestrian walkway, was transported to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

    The other victim was treated at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning, according to police.

    Officers said the suspect might have ran to the Keller Street Parking Garage and possibly hopped escaped in a getaway car, but officers are still trying to gather more information.

    It is not clear if the victims knew the suspect, police said.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Walk Spiller at 707-778-4372.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices