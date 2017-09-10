One Dead After Double Stabbing in Downtown Petaluma: Police

NBC 7 File image

One person was killed after a double stabbing in downtown Petaluma early Sunday, according to police, and officers are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

The stabbing was reported along the 100 block of Kentucky Street around 1:45 a.m., a time when many bars and nightclubs were closing up shop, according to police.

One victim, who was found along a pedestrian walkway, was transported to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim was treated at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning, according to police.

Watch Live Category 4 Hurricane Irma Bearing Down on Florida Keys

Officers said the suspect might have ran to the Keller Street Parking Garage and possibly hopped escaped in a getaway car, but officers are still trying to gather more information.

It is not clear if the victims knew the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Walk Spiller at 707-778-4372.